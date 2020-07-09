Today is Thursday July 09, 2020
Breaking News: Stocks fall amid worries on virus, economy

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 3:17 pm
Breaking News: Stocks fall amid worries on virus,economy: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday amid worries that recent improvements in the economy may be set to stall as coronavirus cases continue to climb. The S&P 500 lost nearly all of Wednesday’s gains, with the sharpest drops hitting oil producers and other stocks whose fortunes are most closely tied to a reopening and strengthening economy.

Treasury yields fell in a sign of continued caution in the market. Smaller stocks sank more than the rest of the market, which often happens when investors are downgrading their expectations for the economy.

