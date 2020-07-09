TYLER — Smith County has made 3 arrests following a brief barricade Thursday. According to a press release, a Smith County Deputy was searching for Lisa Renee Link, 36 of Tyler. Link was spotted with Johnny Charles Pointon, 48 of Tyler. As the Deputy pulled into the driveway of this residence, both individuals quickly ran into the house. A perimeter was established around the residence as additional personnel arrived.

A short while later, Task Force members made entry into the residence and arrested three felony suspects who had attempted to conceal themselves in the attic. A third individual was identified as Chandra Lanell Brass, 44 of Tyler, she was charged with the onsite offense of Resisting Arrest. Additional charges may be forthcoming.