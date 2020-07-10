Today is Friday July 10, 2020
State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2020 at 4:41 am
AUSTIN (AP) – State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

