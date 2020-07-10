Amy Sussman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Glee cast is dealing with another profound heartbreak as officials scour Lake Piru in California, where actress Naya Rivera was last seen on Wednesday. Her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey was found drifting alone in a boat Rivera had rented earlier that day.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old has drowned and confirmed on Thursday that their rescue effort is now a recovery.

Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy, issued a statement regarding the actress’ disappearance and expressed hope that her friend is still alive.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown. I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery,” Said Morris. “I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

Other Glee co-stars have also reacted to the tragedy:

Demi Lovato: “I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!. Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!”

Chord Overstreet: “love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers.”

Harry Shum Jr: “Praying”

Lauren Potter (Becky): “Naya we just talked on my birthday I love you.”

Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta): “I love her. I love you. Holding you tight.”

Dot Marie Jones (Coach Bieste): “THIS CANT BE!!! ????PLEASE KEEP PRAYING! #nayarivera I LOVE YOU GIRL”

Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins): “Oh God… mercy… please…”

Damian McGinty (Rory): “Sick to my stomach. Please pray.”

Other celebrities who co-starred alongside Rivera on separate projects have also expressed their disbelief and grief:

Jackée Harry: “We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since,” said Harry. “Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

Leah Remini: “Just heartbreaking. Had the pleasure of working with Naya and although the job wasn’t the most pleasurable, she made it so. She made me laugh on days I didn’t want to laugh, she reminded me to be appreciative of the work and the fun we were having just sitting around with each other. Praying for her, her little boy, her family…”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said during a press briefing on Thursday that the incident “just seems like a tragic accident.” No foul play is suspected at this time.