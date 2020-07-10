Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Jesse Tyler Ferguson is now a father.

The Modern Family actor and his husband, Justin Mikita, welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on Tuesday.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” a representative for Ferguson told People magazine. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett during Modern Family‘s 11 seasons, announced the news that himself and Mikita were expecting their first child during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2020.

Ferguson and Mikita, who have been married since 2013, have not shared any photos of their son yet.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

