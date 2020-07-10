"The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multi-talented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way," she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news.
Growing up transgendered In a family of fishermen and one of seven children she struggled to find her place and faced a mountain of obstacles.
"It hasn't been easy," said the model and actress. "Early on I had a high-profile modeling job where once they realized I was trans on set I was suddenly fired."
Support from Sampaio's family and loved ones have played a key role in helping her propel into the pinnacle of her modeling career.
When asked about her message to others in the trans community, she said to "keep strong and believe in yourself."
On Instagram, Sampaio also shared, "Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school, or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging."
"We are all human, and I love to see people, friends and companies more open to fearlessly embracing the trans community with compassion and respect," Sampaio said in a statement.
This isn't the first time the magazine has broken barriers. Last year, model Halima Aden became the first woman to appear in a birkini and traditional hijab to be featured.
"The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multi-talented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way," she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news.
Growing up transgendered In a family of fishermen and one of seven children she struggled to find her place and faced a mountain of obstacles.
"It hasn't been easy," said the model and actress. "Early on I had a high-profile modeling job where once they realized I was trans on set I was suddenly fired."
Support from Sampaio's family and loved ones have played a key role in helping her propel into the pinnacle of her modeling career.
When asked about her message to others in the trans community, she said to "keep strong and believe in yourself."
On Instagram, Sampaio also shared, "Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school, or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging."
"We are all human, and I love to see people, friends and companies more open to fearlessly embracing the trans community with compassion and respect," Sampaio said in a statement.
This isn't the first time the magazine has broken barriers. Last year, model Halima Aden became the first woman to appear in a birkini and traditional hijab to be featured.