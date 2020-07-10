TYLER — City officials in Tyler are discussing ways to ramp up resources as testing supplies fell short last week. According to our news partner KETK, the demand is perhaps greater than what was first expected. The number of people going to take a coronavirus test ended up overwhelming the system in place. Testing sites were full. Those results have already come in, and numbers spiked from it. Record numbers were seen throughout the week. The city is now looking to change the way tests are administered after lines of people outside were seen not social distancing. Now the city will look to implement more drive up testing rather than walk up testing after seeing such a high demand of people wanting to get tested. Some sites, like one Tyler church, even closed down early because they ran out of tests. City leaders are also putting more focus on contact tracing.