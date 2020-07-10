TYLER — Gallery Main Street will spotlight local photographer John Deaton by showcasing his solo art exhibit “Spectrum.” The exhibit opens Saturday, July 11, at the Gallery, located inside Plaza Tower on N. College Ave. Deaton, who has been practicing photography for 50 years, will be the first featured artist at the new Gallery space. His work will be on display until Sept. 8. The Gallery opening will coincide with “Hit the Bricks,” a Second Saturday event organized by Visit Tyler. The event will feature a variety of activities throughout the central Downtown area. Details can be found at https://www.visittyler.com/hitthebricks/.