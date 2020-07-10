TYLER — The Beauty and the Box program continues with two more boxes. The City of Tyler Beauty and the Box program is a beautification program that began in 2016 to take utilitarian traffic boxes and transform them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 58 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler. The new boxes are at University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive, sponsored by Ogle Construction, with artwork by John York; and Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive, sponsored by Champions for Children, with artwork by Susan Sellars.