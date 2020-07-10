Breaking News:Wall Street closes higher, ending erratic week of trading: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed higher Friday as the S&P 500 notched its third weekly gain in the last four. The benchmark index’s biggest gains came from cruise operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to reopen and strengthen.

Investors shook off a wobbly start to the day’s trading thanks to an encouraging report from Gilead Sciences about its investigational treatment of COVID-19. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks also recorded a solid gain, and Treasury yields erased an early dip.