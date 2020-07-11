TYLER — The joint Smith County Emergency Operations Center is addressing rumors circulating about free, walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in the area. According to the county’s Facebook page, posts are circulating on social media stating that someone, usually a “friend of a friend,” went to a walk-up testing site, registered to get tested, got tired of waiting, and left. They claim that although they did not get tested, they received a call saying they had tested positive for COVID-19. The EOC says it has tried to verify any of these accounts as true but has been unsuccessful in contacting any actual person this has happened to.

There have been no firsthand accounts reported to the EOC when officials have asked for further information, according to the county Facebook post. Officials say these rumors seem to be circulating on social media throughout the state and nation, not just in Tyler and Smith County. Additionally, the process of being tested at a state-sponsored testing site conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management does not require you to provide a name or phone number upon arrival. Personal information will only be gathered at the time of registration, right before the person is tested for COVID-19, according to authorities. If you’ve actually had this experience, you’re asked to call officials so they can connect you to the correct people to get tested and clear any misinformation, according to the county Facebook post.