TYLER — Tyler police have been searching for three of five suspects involved in an early morning car theft. According to our news partner KETK, public information officer Sgt. Andy Erbaugh said the incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday when a Tyler resident reported his vehicle stolen. At about 7 a.m., the man saw his vehicle being driven in the area of Shiloh Road and Rhones Quarter Road. He told police he gave chase to the vehicle and was shot at by the occupants. Erbaugh said police have confirmed that shots were fired.

Tyler police responded, as did the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as the suspects ended up outside city limits and in the county. Erbaugh said the vehicle “either stopped or wrecked and five people bailed out.” Officers captured two of the suspects and were still searching for the other three as of late Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1090.