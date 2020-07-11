Today is Saturday July 11, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2020 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago. A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2020 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago. A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement