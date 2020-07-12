TYLER — Tyler ISD trustees will hold a special meeting Thursday evening to address possible name changes for both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools. In a statement Sunday afternoon, board President Wade Washmon voiced his intentions to address the issue “head-on.” Though recent concerns have centered on Lee High School, some have also expressed discomfort with the John Tyler name. Referring to issues surrounding the Robert E. Lee name, Washmon said trustees “must also objectively apply that same criteria to John Tyler.” Washmon added that he is requesting a vote on the matter Thursday. “Should a vote to change the names occur,” said Washmon,”we’ll then address the process of renaming.”

Washmon said trustees have spent recent days “getting feedback from the community on this issue.” He also mentioned that football legend, businessman, and JT alumnus Earl Campbell, as well as high-profile civic leader and Lee graduate Kevin Eltife, are among many “local leaders who have voiced their support of addressing” the topic. Washmon closed by saying, “It’s my hope that we can move forward through and from this issue in unison with a poised and rational demeanor, so we can turn our focus back to successful student outcomes.” The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the board’s regular meeting place — the Plyler Complex on West Glenwood. Go to https://www.tylerisd.org/ for additional information, including Washmon’s full statement and the board meeting agenda.