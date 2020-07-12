TYLER — What began as a great and celebrated partnership has become the subject of two lawsuits less than two and a half years after the opening of the Project Rose Research Center. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The endeavor was created by the Tyler Rose, Earl Campbell, and his partner, fellow John Tyler alum and former NFL player Gary Baxter. The aim was to provide sports medicine research to help prevent injuries in athletes all the way from grade school to the pros. It was set up in the second floor of Texas Spine and Joint Hospital in Tyler. However, the hospital claims that neither Campbell nor Baxter did much beyond getting the facility off the ground. On the other hand, Baxter and Campbell say they haven’t been paid for their services.