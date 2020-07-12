TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of July 13. Night work is ongoing on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/026-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.