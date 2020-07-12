Today is Sunday July 12, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of July 13. Night work is ongoing on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/026-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of July 13. Night work is ongoing on Loop 323 in Tyler from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/026-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement