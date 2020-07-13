ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Twelve states this morning are under heat warnings and advisories from California to Florida. Dozens of records fell across the Southwest, including Texas, yesterday. The hottest temperature in the country was in Death Valley, California which reached 127 degrees. A record high was reached in Palm Springs, California, where the temperature hit 121 degrees. In Phoenix, the temperature hit 116 degrees breaking a record and also making it the hottest temperature in the city in nearly two years. Las Vegas hit 113 degrees which was just one degree shy of a record but did make it the hottest temperature so far this season. In the East, the combination of temperature and humidity made it feel like it was 114 degrees in New Orleans, and at midnight on Saturday into Sunday that heat index was still 111 degrees. More heat is expected in the Southwest today with more records possible. In the South, temperatures near 100 degrees and high humidity will make it feel like its 105 to 115 in some areas. Meanwhile, strong to severe storms are expected on Monday from the East Coast to the Plains. In the Plains, a threat for tornadoes will stretch from Minnesota down to Nebraska. From Nebraska to Kansas and Colorado, damaging winds to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail is possible. Along the East Coast, a stalled frontal boundary will bring a chance for strong storms in the Northeast and also in the Mid-Atlantic and into the Carolinas with the biggest threat with these storms being damaging winds and hail. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

