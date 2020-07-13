Washington owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working to develop "a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years," the statement continues. Watch the ABC News report below for more details:
Washington owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working to develop "a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years," the statement continues. Watch the ABC News report below for more details: