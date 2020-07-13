TYLER — Early voting ended in Smith County for the Primary Run-Off Election going into the weekend. The Smith County election, Tuesday, will decide several local Republican and Democratic party races, including the run-off elections for the Republican nominees for the District Judge of the 114th District Court and the Constable for Precinct 4, as well as the Democratic nominee for the Constable for Precinct 1. Going into Friday, 5,484 Republicans and 1,401 Democrats had cast ballots.

Several safety precautions are being taken at each polling location, such as providing hand sanitizing stations and gloves, and encouraging social distancing and face coverings, because of recommendations from the State of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Smith County Elections also offers curbside voting. Call 903-590-4777 for more information.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day for the Primary Run-Off is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

The 21 polling locations on Election Day will include:

TYLER

· Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

· New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 Farm-to-Market Road 724

· St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

· Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road

· Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road

· Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

· The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.

· Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road

· Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196

· Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14

· St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

· Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway

· Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Road

ARP

· Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St.

BULLARD

· Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St.

FLINT

· Flint Baptist Church, 11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868

HIDEAWAY

· Hideaway Member Service, 101 Hideaway Lane

LINDALE

· Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St.

WHITEHOUSE

· Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.

WINONA

· Starrville Church Living God, 18396 U.S Highway 271

· Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive

For more information, call 903-590-4777 or visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections