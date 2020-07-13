Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

(ASHBURN, Va.) — The Washington NFL team said it is retiring the Redskins nickname and logo after years of backlash.

The decision to change the name comes after team officials conducted a thorough review that began July 3, according to a team statement released Monday.

“Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the statement reads.

Washington owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working to develop “a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the statement continues.



