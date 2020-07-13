Hong Kong Disneyland to close shortly after reopening

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2020 at 12:18 pm

EnchantedFairy/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News



(HONG KONG) -- Just weeks after reopening, Hong Kong Disneyland will close once again.



The park was reopened to the public on June 18, but on Monday the park announced it would once again close as of July 15.



"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15, Hong Kong Disneyland said in a statement. "The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization."



Hong Kong announced social distancing rules that limits gatherings previously capped at 50 to no more than four.



The closure comes after reports of a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Updates and ticket information can be found on the Hong Kong Disneyland web site.



Last month, Disneyland in California postponed reopening plans. Walt Disney World in Florida began a phased reopening this past weekend.



The resort had reopened with social distancing measures, temperature checks and mask requirements.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back