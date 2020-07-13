LONGVIEW — Courts received permission to resume limited jury trials as long as the trial plan that included safety and health measures on June 1. Gregg County Courts prepared a trial plan with a start date of jury trials on July 20. On Monday, officials said they will not move forward with that decision. The resolution came about after a surge of cases county wide and consulting with health officials. The jury date has been canceled for that date, and citizens receiving a summons, will not have to report.