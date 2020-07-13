Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images(VENTURA COUNTY) — A body was found Monday morning at Lake Piru, the California lake north of Los Angeles where Glee actress Naya Rivera is believed to have drowned last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday that recovery of the body is in progress and that a news conference will be held Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET to provide more information.

Rivera, 33, was last seen on last Wednesday setting out on a rented boat with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Her son was later found drifting alone in the boat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

