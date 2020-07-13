Today is Monday July 13, 2020
TISD introduces added Head Start service provider

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2020 at 4:08 pm
TYLER — An additional Head Start service provider was welcomed to Tyler ISD on Monday. According to a brief from the district, Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP) was inaugurated in 1965. The GETCAP program is fashioned to serve and assist the total development of the child focusing on health, nutrition, education, and parent involvement services to enable children to function at an optimal level in his or her environment. Find out more on the on the Tyler ISD Head Start program, by clicking the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/prek.

