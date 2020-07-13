CHARLOTTE, NC — There will not be any football this Fall for the TJC Apaches, Kilgore Rangers, Trinity Valley Cardinals or any other Junior College teams in Region 14. On Monday, because of ongoing uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19, the NJCAA officially voted to move all Fall sports to Spring. In TJC’s case, that will also impact Fall sports such as soccer, volleyball, tennis and golf. The start of men’s and women’s basketball will also start in the spring, instead of late November and early December.