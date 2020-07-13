Today is Monday July 13, 2020
New York judge rejects Trump family’s attempt to stop release of Mary Trump’s book

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2020 at 6:42 pm
BY: AARON KATERSKY and MEREDITH DELISO

(NEW YORK) -- A New York judge has rejected the Trump family's attempt to stop the release of Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough," scheduled to come out Tuesday.



