New York judge rejects Trump family’s attempt to stop release of Mary Trump’s book
Posted/updated on:
July 13, 2020 at
6:42 pm
ABC NewsBY: AARON KATERSKY and MEREDITH DELISO
(NEW YORK) -- A New York judge has rejected the Trump family's attempt to stop the release of Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough," scheduled to come out Tuesday.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
