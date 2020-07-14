Today is Tuesday July 14, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas GOP votes to move convention online after court losses

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2020 at 4:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The Texas Republican Party is changing course and accepting a virtual convention. The decision Monday night came after courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely. The convention typically draws thousands of attendees and was scheduled to begin this week.

Texas GOP votes to move convention online after court losses

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2020 at 4:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The Texas Republican Party is changing course and accepting a virtual convention. The decision Monday night came after courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely. The convention typically draws thousands of attendees and was scheduled to begin this week.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement