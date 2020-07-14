Today is Tuesday July 14, 2020
Boy, 13, driving car in Texas strikes pedestrians, killing 1

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2020 at 4:24 am
GRAND PRAIRIE (AP) – Police in suburban Dallas say a 13-year-old boy was driving a vehicle that struck three adults and two children, killing one of the adults. Grand Prairie police said teen was driving the sedan Sunday night without his parents consent when he hit the people. Police say two women and a man were pushing a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl in strollers when they were all hit on a highway frontage road. Police say the teen did not see the pedestrians walking in the same direction he was traveling. A 52-year-old woman died at the scene.

