TYLER –The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is preparing for the 7th annual Bling-O Designer Purse Blingo event, but with modifications. Mary Margaret Ligon told KTBB on Tuesday,”Instead of us doing one day, we are actually going to host a two-day event. Our guests can attend either September 9th or 10th at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. We are doing this in order for our guests to feel safe and be able to implement appropriate distancing protocols that our venue is requiring, and we want to do the same and abide by those safety rules.”

Bling-O officially kicks off the 21st Annual Bids for Kids Online Auction that will conclude on September 30th. The net proceeds from Bling-O and Bids for Kids support the children of Smith County and their protective caregivers who have been affected by physical and sexual abuse or those who may have witnessed a crime. Ligon went on to say, ” Doors will open at 5:30 both nights and the first game of bingo will start around 6 and hopefully conclude by around 9 o’clock that evening.” More information is available by clicking the link. https://cacsmithcounty.org/events/.