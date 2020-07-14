TYLER — A UT Tyler and Dallas Morning News Poll shows Joe Biden is now a slight favorite ahead of President Trump for the November election. On Tuesday, U.T. Tyler’s Dr. Kenneth Bryant told KTBB, “The name of the game are the independents, the folks who consider themselves indepents or weak partisans, they are not strong with one party or the other. Those folks have shifted in the last few months in a significant way towards Joe Biden.”

Bryant continued,”That really is explaining a lot of the movement. The President’s support hasn’t really failed significantly, but support for Biden from the undecided folks, who tend to be more independent than a part of either party, they seem to be moving in one direction, and they are moving towards the former Vice President.”

Results from a poll taken three months ago, was a dead heat. But survey results released Monday, show Biden with a 46-41 advantage over President Trump. The poll also found that Sen. John Cornyn still holds a substantial lead over both MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West. The winner of Hegar and West will face off against Cornyn in November. There is still plenty of support for the President. On Monday, an event in Tyler passed out free yard signs for the Commander in Chief.