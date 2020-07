LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum announced Gayle English and Dr. Frank Jackson will be Thursday’s guest speakers at the summer lecture series. The pair will present, “Texas Eastman Employees Contributions to World War II.” The free series will take place at 2:30 p.m., with a look at the connections between Texas Eastman employees during the original research and development of the RDX Explosive, the Atomic Bomb, and the importance of the contributions to WWII will live on.