TYLER — A curbside breakfast will take place at ETV Software on Beckham to feed Tyler First Responders. On Tuesday, Daisy Levoy told KTBB, “We were all talking, and seeing a lot of things on the news, and our hearts were just going out to our first responders and we wanted to just do something to show our gratituded. We had a brainstorm and this is what we came up with.”

The technology company is partnering with Computer Repair in Tyler, Whataburger, Tie Land, Esprezio, and Shipley Donuts to honor Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Responders for their continued service to the city of Tyler. Levoy continued, “First Responders include the Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and the EMT’s. So all are welcome to come in that category to come and we will show our respect in that way. We will have plenty of protection up, you know everyone is worried about that as well, so we will have plastic dividers up with everyone wearing face masks and gloves to keep everyone safe. But, we just wanted to show our support and feed them for breakfast. The curbside breakfast will be at ETV Software on S. Beckham from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 24.