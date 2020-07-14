Breaking News: Stock indexes shake off weak start and close broadly higher: NEW YORK (AP) – The stock market shook off a weak start and ended broadly higher after pinballing through another day of unsettled trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Tuesday. It had been down nearly 1% in the early going. The gains accelerated as the day went on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, lifted by gains for UnitedHealth Group and Caterpillar, among others. The bumpy trading followed another turbulent day Monday, when stocks veered from an early gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts.