TYLER — The Camp Fannin Association has canceled their upcoming reunion for this year due to the coronavirus. The event was rescheduled earlier this year, but organizers decided the best plan of action, would be to move the 78th reunion to a date in April or May of 2021. Leaders say if you have already paid your fees, those will be applied to the new time and date, unless you are unable to attend. Then, those monies will be refunded to you.