L-R – Knighton, Cuthbert, Coupe, Wayans, Pally, Wilson — Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of the beloved but ratings-challenged show Happy Endings, take heart. Variety reports that cast members Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Adam Pally, Zachary Knighton, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson will be slipping back into their characters for a special charity event.

The gang, along with a “surprise special guest,” wil perform an episode via Zoom titled “And the Pandemmy Goes To…” and then do a Q&A with fans who can submit their questions using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings.

The event will benefit celebrity chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as Color of Change. Andres’ charity also reunited the cast of Community during the pandemic.

Happy Endings creator David Caspe noted dryly, “For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity.”

His statement continued, “So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

The trade notes that the event will take place Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. ET on Sony Pictures Television’s YouTube page.

By Stephen Iervolino

