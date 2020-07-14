KILGROE — The City of Kilgore and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System are partnering to offer COVID-19 screening at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center – starting on Thursday. Funding for the project comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) program. The City of Kilgore recently acquired a mobile operations unit, and it will serve as a mobile COVID-19 screening center.

The mobile center will be staffed by professionals from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Kilgore Fire Department, with assistance from Kilgore College School of Nursing students. The mobile screening will be set up Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 – 7 p.m., at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center on Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore.

No appointment is necessary. The mobile screening service is being offered free of charge to Kilgore city residents. For non-residents, the screening is available for $60 or it can be filed on your insurance.