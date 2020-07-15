Today is Wednesday July 15, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier’s death

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 4:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillin. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillin and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing-persons search.

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier’s death

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 4:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillin. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillin and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing-persons search.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement