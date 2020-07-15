Today is Wednesday July 15, 2020
Investigators say pilot in Texas cargo crash made errors

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 4:41 am
DALLAS (AP) – Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591. Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.

