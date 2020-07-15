Today is Wednesday July 15, 2020
Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 4:42 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. Hegar on Tuesday defeated state Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers give them an opening for an upset in America’s biggest red state. Hegar has run as a moderate and nearly won a House seat in a heavily conservative district in 2018.

AUSTIN (AP) – Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. Hegar on Tuesday defeated state Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers give them an opening for an upset in America’s biggest red state. Hegar has run as a moderate and nearly won a House seat in a heavily conservative district in 2018.

