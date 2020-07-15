Hiraman/iStock By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- If you've ever wondered if there is a day to celebrate clean beauty... there actually is. On July 15, people nationwide will celebrate National Clean Beauty Day . This day was created with an aim to educate consumers about the importance of conscious cosmetics consumption. Additionally, the day exists to encourage the industry to adopt earth-friendly practices and use more organic ingredients within their routines. Pioneering beauty and wellness platform Juice Beauty teamed up with National Today to make Wednesday this year's designated day with hopes of raising all-around awareness on the clean beauty movement. "When I founded Juice Beauty 15 years ago, the clean beauty movement didn't exist," said Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke in a statement. "I turned my wellness passion to beauty, bought the trademark Juice Beauty, and started the company from scratch." She continued, "My premise was that filling with organic botanical juices and powerful plant-based ingredients would yield higher efficacy than conventional chemical products and have the added benefit of protecting humans, animals and the planet." Today, Juice Beauty carries a wide array of award-winning organic skincare products to treat issues ranging everywhere from uneven skin tone to acne and blemishes. Clean beauty amid COVID-19 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most people are on higher alert when it comes to the people, places and even products they are being exposed to. With that, many consumers have been interested in learning more about clean beauty products in best practices. Detox Market (a clean beauty retail haven) founder Romain Gaillard told GMA, "Ultimately, clean beauty is rooted in safety and wellness, which are top of mind for consumers during the COVID era." He continued, "We are seeing customers starting to seek out alternative options they can trust. If the pandemic has shown us anything, business-wise, it's that consumers are smart and very discerning — and they want to learn." GMA also tapped founder and CEO of clean beauty Beautycounter Gregg Renfrew, who shared similar thoughts, saying: "Clean is now top of mind, along with protecting the health and safety of their families. [Consumers] want to make sure whatever enters their home, their bodies, their communities, is not going to adversely impact their health." "They will continue to seek out brands dedicated to transparency, and expect more of the brands they shop with," she added. "Beautycounter has always led the clean beauty movement and we will continue to educate consumers on how and why making a switch to clean remains so important." Clean up your routine with these top 5 brands: In case you are wondering where to start when it comes to cleaning up your own beauty routine, scroll ahead for a curated list of five standout earth-friendly companies that are committed keep you safe and chic. Beautycounter Beautycounter is another leader within the clean beauty space with a continual mission to get safer products into the hands of more people. The multi-level marketing company retails cosmetic as well as skincare products with over 100 product offerings that don't contain any harsh chemicals and do include all-natural ingredients that are ethically sourced. In July, Beautycounter and Sephora announced a partnership where both industry innovators will join forces for a limited-time pop up on Sephora.com and in Sephora stores starting Aug. 7 with a curated 11-product assortment of their best-selling products. New products from the company include the All Bright Vitamin C Serum as well as the Countersun Daily Sheer Defense SPF. BITE Beauty Known as "the new face of clean," Bite Beauty has become one of the most sought after clean makeup brands. People love this line because the company carries products that are high performing and deliver lots of color payoff. All products are vegan, gluten free and cruelty free. Hanahana Beauty This Black woman-owned skin and body care line has everything you need to elevate your self-care routine. Hanahana Beauty is committed to empowering women of color and produces all handcrafted 100% natural products. The company was also featured on Beyonce's directory of Black-owned businesses to support. Standout products include the shea body butters as well as soaps. Tata Harper It's hard to discuss clean beauty, without including Tata Harper somewhere within the conversation. The brand's motto is "beauty without compromise," and that's exactly what it is. Tata Harper Skincare is cruelty-free, nontoxic and 100% natural. The collection includes everything from cleansers and moisturizers to body scrubs and oils. A longtime favorite from many is Tata Harper's BHA + Enzyme Brightening Mask. It's best for clearing out blocked pores and smoothing out rough skin. Farmacy Beauty Throughout the past few years, Farmacy Beauty is growing into a household name for many clean beauty enthusiasts. The company has lots of skincare offerings that are mainly sourced straight from farm-fresh ingredients. Farmacy Beauty's philosophy is powered by the best of nature and science, cruelty-free and marked "clean" at Sephora. Most recently, the brand launched a new hand sanitizer formulated to kill 99.9% of germs. One hundred percent of proceeds from sales will be donated to a network of local food banks and hunger relief organizations.

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 6:10 am



