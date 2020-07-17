John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(BOSTON) — Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are hoping a judge reconsiders their $1 million bond. The two, who pleaded guilty for their role in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scheme, are requesting a reduction.

Us Weekly, who obtained the court documents filed Monday, says the married couple petitioned federal judge Nathaniel Gorton to consider “releasing their $1,000,000 bonds secured by their property, reducing their bail from $1,000,000 to $100,000, and removing the requirement that the $100,000 bonds be secured by money or property.”

The couple argues that they sold their Bel Air home for $18 million and that the lien placed on their property could complicate the sale to Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorney also told the judge “there is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing” should bond be reduced.

The legal team also claims Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen has sided with the couple over the proposal of reducing their bond from a million to $100,000.

As previously reported, both Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, were named in an ongoing admissions scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” and pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to a sham charity enacted by William “Rick” Singer to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing team recruits despite them never participating in the sport.

The couple argued the money was a charitable donation, but have since accepted a plea deal.

Loughlin faces two months and her husband five months in jail. Judge Gorton will either accept or reject the plea deal at their separate sentencing hearings in Boston, both set for Friday, August 21.

Giannulli will be sentenced first at 11 a.m. ET while Loughlin will stand before Judge Gorton at 2:30 p.m. ET.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.