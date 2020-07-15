EUSTACE — A go-fund me account has been set up for a Eustace High School senior following his death in a lake accident earlier this week. According to a post from Districts Twitter account, Dominik Rudman died during a lake accident on Monday. He was active in school and a member of the Eustace football and track team. Today we lost one the best kids to ever represent Eustace on and off the field. Please pray for Doms family in their time of need.”

The school will be the site of a “doitforDom” Car Wash, Donation, Auction and Prayer Vigil on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. You can click the link to be taken to a GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/saying-goodbye-to-dominik-rudman?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip.