ATHENS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in discovering two individuals involved in a crime. According to our news partner KETK, Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson are wanted for the manslaughter of a man over the weekend in Brownsboro. Both are believed to have left the area. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (903)675-5128 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.