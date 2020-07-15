AUSTIN — The University of Texas Board of Regents took action steps Tuesday evening to support students and redefine campus symbols. One of the moves includes, renaming Joe Jamail Field to Campbell Williams Field, after Tyler’s Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. Board Chair Kevin Eltife, “I want to thank the Joe Jamail family who came to us and graciously offered to rename the Joe Jamail Field and DKR Stadium to the Campbell Williams Field. The most gracious offer, this offer is in the same spirit that their father had for our university, working tirelessly to support the university that he loved. So, we want to send a special thanks to the sons of Joe Jamail for making this offer…I think it’s a proud day for the University of Texas System.” The motion passed unanimously. The changes will be made ahead of the 2020 season.