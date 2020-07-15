Today is Wednesday July 15, 2020
Sheriff: Fired jail deputy allowed attack on inmate

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2020 at 3:59 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Authorities say a Bexar County Jail deputy has been charged and fired because he stood by while six inmates brutally beat another in a shower and he then waited 30 minutes before calling for help. The San Antonio Express-News reports that 33-year-old Jean Camacho-Morales was arrested Tuesday in Monday’s attack. Sheriff Javier Salazar says surveillance footage contradicts Camacho-Morales’ assertion that he immediately called for help upon finding the victim badly beaten in the shower. The investigation into the attack is ongoing. There is no indication that it was gang-related or how Camacho-Morales is connected to the inmates involved. Camacho-Morales’ bail was set at $25,000.

