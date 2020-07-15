Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesBY: DEVIN DWYER, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a Baltimore hospital Wednesday after receiving treatment for a possible infection, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg’s release, coming less than 48 hours after she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital, came sooner than the expected “few days” stay first anticipated by the court.

“She is home and doing well,” spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

The 87-year-old justice and four-time cancer survivor experienced fever and chills on Monday evening. She was later treated with intravenous antibiotics and underwent an endoscopic procedure to “clean out a bile duct stent,” according to the court.

The latest health scare for Ginsburg has rattled her supporters, who are hoping she will continue to serve until a Democratic president can name her replacement.

Ginsburg, who has continued to participate in court business — including dissents in two major death penalty cases in the last 24 hours — has said she will continue on the high court as long as she is mentally and physically able.

Appointment to the Supreme Court is for life, provided justices maintain good behavior. There are no rules mandating retirement by a certain age, under certain health conditions or other incapacities.

Ginsburg is the oldest member of the court.

In May 2020, the justice was treated for several days for an infection caused by a “benign gallbladder condition.” She was also hospitalized in November 2019 for a possible infection.

The health episode in May did not impede Ginsburg’s participation in court business and she participated in telephonic oral arguments from the hospital.

ABC News confirmed this spring that Ginsburg had been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse. In January, she declared that she is “cancer free.”

When asked Wednesday whether Ginsburg remains cancer free, a court spokeswoman declined to comment.

The justices completed their historic term last week with a pair of rulings over subpoenas for Trump’s financial records. The court remains in recess until October.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.