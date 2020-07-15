TYLER — The East Texas State Fair has announced the cancelation of all events for 2020. ETSF announced the decision Wednesday. COVID-19 concerns were the ultimate decision. Last week ETSF President John Sykes told KTBB, “We are planning to host the fair with social distancing guidelines firmly in place.” However, the rising surge of cases played into the decision to abandon those plans. The fair, which began in 1912, has set dates for next year of September 23 through October 3 of 2021.

This will mark just the second time in the events history that it will not happen. The only other time was during World War II.

“The extremely difficult decision was made by the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors because we care about our people and because we can no longer efficiently get all the moving parts into position by September.The East Texas State Fair is a mammoth event requiring extensive planning, contracting and reservations.Borrowing a quote from our friends at the Minnesota State Fair, we are out of runway.”

East Texas State Fair