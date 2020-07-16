AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is reporting a single-day record of 110 new deaths related to the coronavirus. The rising toll includes 35 deaths that officials on the Texas-Mexico border said happened Wednesday morning alone in Hidalgo County. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is stressing that the widespread use of face coverings could avoid another lockdown, which he hasn’t ruled out. In Houston, Texas’ largest school district decided that public schools would not only postpone the first day of class because of the virus but conduct the first six weeks of learning online.