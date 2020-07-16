Today is Thursday July 16, 2020
4 charged in Texas with plotting to kill DEA agent

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2020 at 4:42 am
DALLAS (AP) – Prosecutors say four people are charged in Texas with plotting to kill a Drug Enforcement Administration agent. U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox’s office in Dallas said Wednesday that four people were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. Prosecutors say a man in the Johnson County Jail on a methamphetamine charge is accused of offering $20,000 to have the DEA agent assigned to his case killed. The man’s girlfriend, sister and co-defendant in the drug case also were also indicted. The unidentified agent wasn’t harmed.

