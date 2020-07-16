Today is Thursday July 16, 2020
1.3 million workers filed jobless claims last week

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2020 at 7:48 am
courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- The Labor Department on Thursday said 1.3 million more U.S. workers filed jobless claims last week.

The weekly figure from the federal government is slowly declining since peaking in late March, but remains at historically high levels and has been over 1 million each week for nearly four months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

